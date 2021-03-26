-
Most of us are employed. This week, in conjunction with the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, Your Legal Rights…
In the post-MeToo era, men who would never consider saying a harassing word or venture a grope are now asking themselves “can I hug a co-worker anymore?”…
Tonight Your Legal Rights presents an hour devoted to sexual harassment, its definitions and its legal remedies in our evolving workplaces. Host Jeffrey…
Employment Law -- Age Discrimination in the Hiring of Employees. Guests: Employee attorney Dan Kohrman, a Senior Attorney at the AARP Foundation in…
Employment Law -- Implicit Bias in the Workplace. Guests: Allison Elgart, Legal Director at the Equal Justice Society, representing employees; Chuck…
