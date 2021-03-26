worker rights

-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll mark May Day by talking about the labor movements that are sweeping the country.Workers in United States are more…
Employment Law -- The Legal Rights of California LGBT Employees Against Workplace Discrimination. Guests: Amy Whelan, Senior Staff Attorney at the…
Immigration Issues in the Workplace/the Employment Rights of Undocumented Workers, Language Discrimination, & Document Abuse. Guests: Employment Law…
Employment Law: Legal Rights & Working Conditions of Domestic Workers -- Nannies, Housecleaners, & Home Attendants. Guests: Hina B. Shah, Associate…
This week, Chuck Finney and guests take on the topic of employment law. Guests: Employment Law attorneys: Nina Fendel and Miles Locker, authors of…
