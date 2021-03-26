womens world cup

-
On the July 2nd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about coverage of women’s sports. ESPN’s SportsCenter -- with more than 100 million…
-
On the July 2nd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about coverage of women’s sports. ESPN’s SportsCenter -- with more than 100 million…
-
Title IX was passed in 1972 to ensure that all girls have equal access to sports. So why are sports so important to girls? This episode, we talk with…
-
Title IX was passed in 1972 to ensure that all girls have equal access to sports. So why are sports so important to girls? This episode, we talk with…