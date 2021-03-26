women of color

-
A’shanti Gholar is the founder of the Brown Girl's Guide to Politics and the national political director for Emerge America--a national organization…
How do race and class affect how police and the media respond to missing persons cases and crimes? The controversy over missing black and Latina girls in…
Electrical engineer and computer programmer Kimberly Bryant says that when she was in college, she was one of only a few women, and the only black woman,…
