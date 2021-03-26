-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll learn more about last weekend’s rolling blackouts in California as temperatures broke records. We haven’t had…
California's legislative leaders are considering borrowing money to prepare the state for the next climate-fueled catastrophe. Lawmakers in the…
Following an unprecedented series of wildfires, overtime costs for firefighters in California surged by 65% over the past decade — pushing annual wages to…
Pacific Gas and Electric says it has reached a $13.5 billion settlement that will resolve all major claims related to devastating wildfires blamed on its…
Pacific Gas & Electric began restoring power Thursday to some of the 120,000 people it intentionally blacked out to ease the risk of catastrophic…
Paradise paused on Friday.One year after the most devastating wildfire in California history mostly destroyed the town, local officials asked people to…
California is getting an energy czar. That’s according to Governor Gavin Newsom, who announced a big re-shaping of the utility company PG&E in response to…
Meet a maverick fire chief in the Sierra Nevada who says California’s forests are actually not having enough fire, or, the right kind of fires.You would…