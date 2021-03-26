-
On the August 24th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss threats currently facing national parks. On August 25th 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the…
On the March 21st edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with environmental journalist Jason Mark about his new book, Satellites in the High…
Nowadays we think of wilderness as a fully natural environment that contrasts sharply with the designed and constructed environments in which we normally…
On today's Your Call, we’ll mark the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act. In 1964, 9.1 million acres of national forest represented the entire National…
Famed natural sound recordist Bernie Krause is our special guest this Saturday 3 pm on "Folk Music & Beyond". He talks about his early career in…
