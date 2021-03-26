-
You’ve heard about that. when someone “blows the whistle” -- often officials in the federal government, at least those at the ones who make the news with…
How widespread is government surveillance since 9/11? And how complicit are the biggest tech companies like Apple and Google? Journalist Pratap Chatterjee…
On the July 11th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with the Nation’s Mark Hertsgaard about his new book Bravehearts: Whistle-Blowing in the…
On the April 26th edition Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Sonia Kennebeck about her new documentary National Bird, which weaves together the…
Should we think of whistleblowers as selfless martyrs, as traitors, or as something else? Hear John Perry and Ken Taylor's conversation with the world's…
On today's Your Call we’ll talk about the U.S. surveillance state past and present with Bea Edwards, author of The Rise of the American Corporate Security…