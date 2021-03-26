-
The music you’re hearing now is by Whiskerman. Graham Patzner, the group's singer, was exposed to music-making from the start: both of his parents are…
Berkeley-based musician Madeline Tasquin has been singing all her life -- first back in Canada with her opera-singing mother and gold-mining father, and…
Not all members of today's featured band Whiskerman have whiskers, but most do. Whiskerman is one of the bands performing at a kick-off event sponsored by…
