where the jobs are

-
In today's tough job market, it really helps to pursue an under-the radar career or self-employment opportunity. I'll share my latest crop on the Dec. 15,…
-
In today's tough job market, it really helps to pursue an under-the radar career or self-employment opportunity. I'll share my latest crop on the Dec. 15,…
-
Few careers are more lucrative and resistant to being offshored or automated than surgeon. But what is it really like to be a surgeon? On the Oct. 20,…
-
The costs of employing an American continues to grow at the same time as automation and offshoring become ever more tempting to employers. So where will…
-
The costs of employing an American continues to grow at the same time as automation and offshoring become ever more tempting to employers. So where will…
-
On the Apr. 21, 2013 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Milken Fellow and former California Employment Development Director Michael Bernick…
-
On the Apr. 21, 2013 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Milken Fellow and former California Employment Development Director Michael Bernick…
-
On the Jan 20, 2013 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I'll talk with community college career-training specialists Randy Tillery and Mark Martin about Bay…
-
On the Jan 20, 2013 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I'll talk with community college career-training specialists Randy Tillery and Mark Martin about Bay…
-
I will have made five presentations during the Commonwealth Club's month on The Future of Work. In the Sep. 2, 2012 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I…