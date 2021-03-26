-
A heat wave, coupled with lightning and wind gusts, sparked fires and power outages Sunday morning. Fire officials say lightning caused as many as 20…
-
More than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of new snow has fallen in the Sierra, where more than 6 feet (2 meters) has been recorded the past seven days at the top…
-
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss coverage of today's global climate strikes. The turnout so far, from the Pacific Islands to…
-
-
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we kick off a special week of coverage about the climate crisis with Penn State Atmospheric Science…
-
-
As crazy weather makes headlines globally, Sandip Roy reflects on the monsoons of his past.
-
-
In the Bay Area, summer weather usually begins in the fall. Why is that? In this short-answer segment, San Francisco State meteorology professor Oswaldo…
-
