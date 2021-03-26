walking tours

-
There are a thousand hidden histories in the Bay Area – stories in the cement, just beneath the surface of our routes to work or school or play. There are…
You who are living, what have you done with these treasures?Do you regret the time of my struggle?Have you raised your crops for a common harvest?Have you…
