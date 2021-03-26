-
Fremont lawmakers might postpone a scheduled increase in minimum wages set to take effect this July. They’re meeting next Tuesday to hash out the details.…
In breathless mainstream coverage of national crises, the realities on the ground are being lost, says journalist Charlie Leduff. In his gonzo-style TV…
On this edition of Your Call, we talk about the struggle to make the restaurant industry more equitable. The Bay Area’s food scene is sumptuous, but it’s…
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Puerto Rico and the role of private contractors on the island. Five months after Hurricane…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about widening inequality in the US and CEO pay. According to Bloomberg news, the ratio of CEO-to-worker…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the rate of job growth in the US. For the past two years, more than 23 million American have been…