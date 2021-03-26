-
On the April 14th edition of Your Call, Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, joins us to discuss his new book, “The Fight to…
On the March 31st edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss voter disenfranchisement. Last week, Arizona residents were still waiting in line at midnight to…
On the September 8th edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with The Nation’s Ari Berman about his new book, Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting…
Today we mark the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.In 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that states with histories of disenfranchising voters no…
