voting rights

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with community organizers in Georgia about today's crucial Senate runoff elections. Both Democrats Jon Ossoff…
On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on efforts to suppress the vote in the 2020 election. In Texas, the state’s Supreme Court denied…
On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on early voting, problems at the polls and Republican sponsored voter suppression. Nearly 79 million…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Adam Cohen, author of Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle For A More Unjust…
On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we are talking about NAACP California leader Alice Huffman whose consulting firm AC Public Affairs…
