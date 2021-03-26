-
Younger voters came out in large numbers for the 2020 elections. But will young people stay politically engaged, and what will it take to help them do…
-
Is it mathematically (im)possible to create a true democracy?The United States prides itself on being “the world’s greatest democracy,” which adheres to…
-
bobThe United States prides itself on being “the world’s greatest democracy,” which adheres to the principle, “one person, one vote.” Despite this, its…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on efforts to suppress the vote in the 2020 election. In Texas, the state’s Supreme Court denied…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on efforts to suppress the vote in the 2020 election. In Texas, the state’s Supreme Court denied…
-
Beyond the Presidential ballot, thirty-three Senate races, hundreds of House seats and the control of 86 state legislative chambers hang in the balance…
-
Beyond the Presidential ballot, thirty-three Senate races, hundreds of House seats and the control of 86 state legislative chambers hang in the balance…
-
A’shanti Gholar is the founder of the Brown Girl's Guide to Politics and the national political director for Emerge America--a national organization…
-
A’shanti Gholar is the founder of the Brown Girl's Guide to Politics and the national political director for Emerge America--a national organization…
-
Former Chief of Staff for EMILY's List, Kate Black, just published her first book, written with the actress June Diane Raphael. It’s called “Represent.…