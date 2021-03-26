-
Speaking the truth, calling it like it is, using your voice---being authentic are all hallmarks of the feminist movement. But the more we speak the truth,…
-
Speaking the truth, calling it like it is, using your voice---being authentic are all hallmarks of the feminist movement. But the more we speak the truth,…
-
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
-
We are always adjusting the way we sound. It especially depends on the social situation we are in. Linguists call it "code switching," a term originally…
-
Comedian Kevin Avery on his "black white guy" voice.
-
Comedian Kevin Avery on his "black white guy" voice.