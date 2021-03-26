Visual Art

-
Oakland painter Paul Lewin brought his own touch to Afrofuturism. His work is inspired by nature, Afro-Caribbean culture, folklore and science fiction.…
Jaimel Hemphill’s comic book hobby grew into a passion. He and his friends launched National Press Comics, a publishing company in Oakland with diverse…
Elisheva Biernoff centers people on her canvas, who are sidelined in society. She talks about her growth as an artist from New Mexico to the Bay Area. Her…
Growing up in Maryland, cultural worker and interdisciplinary artist Kimberley Acebo Arteche didn’t see a lot of other Filipinos in the predominately…
Author of Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art, cartoonist and theorist Scott McCloud has been making and thinking about comics for decades. His…
In her world exhibition, "Women:New Portraits" Annie Leibovitz updates the photos from the book she published in 1999 with Susan Sontag, called "Women."…