-
Should there be limits to violence in the service of liberation?Frantz Fanon is a thinker who has inspired radical liberation movements in places ranging…
-
What could be controversial about a movement insisting that Black lives matter too? Started in the wake of George Zimmerman's 2013 acquittal in the death…
-
Can mere words create a toxic climate in which violence is condoned and encouraged?Free speech is one of the core tenets of our democracy. We’re inclined…
-
-
-
What kind of right is the right to bear arms, if it is a right at all? The right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment, is at once both…
-
In a violent world, what can non-violence really achieve?We all hope for peace. Yet in the face of violence, it often seems the only recourse is more…
-
Officials in Berkeley and San Francisco are bracing themselves for competing political rallies planned for this weekend. The violence in Charlottesville,…
-
Officials in Berkeley and San Francisco are bracing themselves for competing political rallies planned for this weekend. The violence in Charlottesville,…
-
On a rain-drenched monsoon evening recently a bit of old American history found new life on the streets of India.Once thousands of Americans had marched…