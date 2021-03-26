village movement

-
California leads the nation in its population of senior citizens. The ratio of working-age adults to those over 65 is projected to plunge in the next few…
-
California leads the nation in its population of senior citizens. The ratio of working-age adults to those over 65 is projected to plunge in the next few…
-
Many older Americans today want to age in place. According to a recent AARP survey, 90% of seniors say they want to stay in their homes as long as…
-
Many older Americans today want to age in place. According to a recent AARP survey, 90% of seniors say they want to stay in their homes as long as…