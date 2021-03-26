-
Many Bay Area counties have partially vaccinated more than half of eligible residents, but there are still some barriers to reaching the most vulnerable.
-
Vaccine eligibility is about to open up across California.Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is loosening some requirements. Newsom…
-
Amid low vaccine availability, San Mateo County is shifting supply from larger vaccination sites to smaller community clinics. Compared to a few weeks…
-
Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're taking your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California and discussing vaccine efficacy against…
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Efficacy Against Variants & What You Can Do After Getting VaccinatedOn this edition of Your Call, we're taking your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California and discussing vaccine efficacy against…
-
As vaccine access expands across California, some people are still being left out. White residents are getting COVID-19 vaccines at 11 times the rate of…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on California's COVID vaccine rollout as the state becomes the first in the country to surpass…
-
California Vaccine Update As The State Surpasses 50,000 DeathsOn this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on California's COVID vaccine rollout as the state becomes the first in the country to surpass…
-
As of this morning, Oakland Coliseum had appointments slots available for this weekend, Feb. 20-21. Only Alameda County residents who are ages 65+ or…