US-Saudi relations

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about US foreign policy under the Trump administration. The administration has been escalating tensions with…
The nearly two-year US backed Saudi military attack on Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people. On January 29, a Navy SEALs raid resulted in the deaths…
On the September 8th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the recently declassified documents about ties between the 9/11 hijackers and the Saudi Arabian…
On the April 22nd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s visit to Saudi Arabia and…
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.Guests:Borzou…
