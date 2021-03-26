-
Watch:Like many people who see a pretty rose in bloom, Annette Smith likes to take in the sight and scent of it. But when she bends her head to inhale…
Imagine eating at your favorite restaurant and being told that the salad on your plate was harvested from the cracks in the sidewalk in West Oakland.…
I’m walking across an old baseball diamond at Tassafaronga Park in Oakland with four very qualified agriculture experts. We’re approaching a new vegetable…
Writer Novella Carpenter knows more than a little bit about urban gardening. She lives in West Oakland in a place called Ghost Town Farm where she is…
San Franciscans love to garden, but a backyard is hard to come by if you live in an apartment. And the 36 city-operated community gardens have wait lists…
A vibrant mural announces Happy Lot Farm and Garden to visitors and anyone passing by. A greenhouse stands in the middle of the lot, and an improvised…
