Upstar Records

Eighteen-year-old Dexter Lotz shares a song by Flobots that speaks to his concern about how governments operate. He mixed this piece at the studios of…
In San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, there’s a small building that’s a big part of some young people’s lives. Sunset Youth Services provides…
Sunset Youth Services is an organization that supports transitional age youth and their families with things like parenting classes, food assistance, and…
TraVaughn Hicks has been making music since he was a young boy and his rapper uncle would record him singing on his songs.“I only really started doing my…
