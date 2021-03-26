-
Beginning today, students, faculty and staff who are living, working or learning at any of the University of California’s nine campuses will have to get a…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how college students and faculty are preparing for another semester of remote learning. Colleges spent months…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how college students and faculty are preparing for another semester of remote learning. Colleges spent months…
-
Right now, a lot of high school students who want to apply for college this fall should be taking their SATs or ACTs. But, because of COVID-19, The…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss hunger on college campuses. As college tuition continues to rise, along with housing costs, many college…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss hunger on college campuses. As college tuition continues to rise, along with housing costs, many college…
-
Clerical workers at the University of California went on strike across the state on Tuesday to push forward contract negotiations.For 24 hours, workers…
-
Clerical workers at the University of California went on strike across the state on Tuesday to push forward contract negotiations.For 24 hours, workers…
-
On the September 10th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the 1964 student movement at UC Berkeley that challenged regulations…
-
On the September 10th, 2014 edition of Your Call, we'll have a conversation about the 1964 student movement at UC Berkeley that challenged regulations…