-
Could our universe be just one among an infinite number of universes in the multiverse?At the foundation of modern theoretical physics lie the equations…
-
Could our universe be just one among an infinite number of universes in the multiverse?At the foundation of modern theoretical physics lie the equations…
-
Does it even make sense to ask what happened before the Big Bang?The Big Bang theory is the prevailing theory about the “birth” of the universe. It posits…
-
Science can explain what happens. But can it explain why anything happens at all? The old metaphysical question – why anything exists at all – has…
-
Science can explain what happens. But can it explain why anything happens at all? The old metaphysical question – why anything exists at all – has…
-
How could the smartest, most observant people around believe for millennia that the sun and all the planets and stars all revolved around the Earth? Even…
-
Paul Salazar, or – as he calls himself on his blog – the Urban Astronomer recently joined KALW’s Ben Trefny in studio to talk about what’s up with the…
-
Paul Salazar, or – as he calls himself on his blog – the Urban Astronomer recently joined KALW’s Ben Trefny in studio to talk about what’s up with the…
-
On today's Your Call, in light of NASA’s historic landing of the $2.5 billion “Curiosity” rover on Mars, we’ll talk about space. A planning group is…
-
On today's Your Call, in light of NASA’s historic landing of the $2.5 billion “Curiosity” rover on Mars, we’ll talk about space. A planning group is…