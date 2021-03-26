Universal Health Care

-
Reproductive justice advocate and abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker joins us to discuss his new book, Life’s Work, a Moral Argument for Choice. Since…
-
Reproductive justice advocate and abortion provider Dr. Willie Parker joins us to discuss his new book, Life’s Work, a Moral Argument for Choice. Since…
-
How do we take back our healthcare system? Doctor turned journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal is back to discuss solutions for fixing out of control healthcare…
-
How do we take back our healthcare system? Doctor turned journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal is back to discuss solutions for fixing out of control healthcare…
-
A conversation with doctor turned journalist, Elisabeth Rosenthal about her new book, An American Sickness, How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You…
-
A conversation with doctor turned journalist, Elisabeth Rosenthal about her new book, An American Sickness, How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You…
-
What’s the best way to fix health care? The Affordable Care Act (ACA) cut the uninsured level from a high of 50 million during the Great Recession to 28…
-
What’s the best way to fix health care? The Affordable Care Act (ACA) cut the uninsured level from a high of 50 million during the Great Recession to 28…
-
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about single payer healthcare. Earlier this year, Senate Bill 810, which would have paved the way for…
-
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about single payer healthcare. Earlier this year, Senate Bill 810, which would have paved the way for…