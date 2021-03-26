Union of Concerned Scientists

-
California makes international headlines for leading the way on global climate solutions. At the climate conference in Bonn, Germany, Governor Jerry Brown…
On this edition of our One Planet series, we’ll discuss the push for electric cars. More than 500,000 electric cars have been sold in the US, half of them…
Two California counties and one city did something unprecedented last week: San Mateo County, Marin County, and Imperial Beach down in San Diego are suing…
California prisons are equipping themselves with new technology that can block inmates from using smuggled cell phones. Prison officials want to crack…
