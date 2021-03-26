-
On this edition Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're speaking with award winning Propublica senior reporter Alec MacGillis about his new book, Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America.
On this edition of Your Call, we are getting an update on the vote to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Nearly 6,000 workers began…
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss what happens when hedge funds and private equity firms buy newspapers. In many cases, they…
Tesla is one of the largest employers in the Bay Area, with around 10,000 workers at its factory in South Fremont. That factory used to be the NUMMI…
Have longer hours and more responsibilities become the new norm in the American workplace? On the September 3rd edition of Your Call we’re talking about…
