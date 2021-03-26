-
It all started in a bar in Oakland. Egyptian-American ethnomusicologist Mina Girgis and his friend, Ethiopian-American singer Meklit Hadero, were having a…
With Uganda's ruling party this week proposing a new anti-gay bill many LGBT advocates say is even worse than the law struck down in August, a Ugandan…
Re:Sound - hosted by award-winning producer and writer Gwen Macsai - presents unforgettable audio stories carefully curated from around the world. This…
Earlier this year the president of Uganda signed into law an Anti-Homosexuality Bill. It makes being gay punishable by life in prison and also makes…
Interview with film director Roger Ross Williams, talking about his latest documentary "God Loves Uganda".
God Loves Uganda is a new feature-length documentary about the influence of U.S.-based evangelical Christian missionaries who have been whipping up…
After disclosing his homosexuality on national radio, gospel singer Danny was kidnapped, tortured, beaten and dumped on a roadside by Ugandan security…