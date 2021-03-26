-
California Lifts Stay-At-Home Orders As The State Struggles To Speed Up VaccinationsOn this edition of Your Call, we'll find out why California has lifted its stay-at-home orders despite having one of the nation’s worst vaccine rollouts.…
While protests against police violence are making headlines, less attention has been paid to an issue that affects the lives and livelihoods of black…
Last week, researchers at UCSF published a study showing that a ban on sugary drinks at work has significant positive health effects, from a smaller waist…
Since 1991, teen pregnancies have declined by 67% in the United States. However, rates remain higher in the US than in other industrialized nations, and…
In 1967, during a public health meeting at UCSF, Dr. David Smith declared that health care is a right, not a privilege. Shortly thereafter, he opened the…