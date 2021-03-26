-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing what it will take to hold Big Tech accountable for the spread of disinformation online. Experts say…
Social media has become our tool for validation. And we go to further and further extremes to get that validation rush.We cannot blame social media for…
Sandip Roy reflects on the fast paced decade that defined “Social Media.”
Host Joseph Pace speaks with long-time Silicon Valley investor and author Roger McNamee about his book Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.How…
Host Ethan Elkind speaks with the founders of Grab Your Wallet and Sleeping Giants to learn how two Bay Area residents took to Twitter to metabolize the…
