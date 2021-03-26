-
On the next Your Call’s Friday media roundtable, we’ll discuss Turkey’s military operation in Kurdish areas in Northern Syria. So far, at least 24 people…
After a failed coup in 2016, the Turkish government closed 169 newspapers, publishers, and TV and radio stations. Thousands of reporters lost their jobs,…
If you’ve driven across the Bay Bridge this month you probably noticed the banner above the Treasure Island Tunnel that says “Armenian Genocide 1915.”…
This week, we’ll discuss coverage of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's narrow referendum victory and the alarming attacks on Turkish journalists and…
It was admittedly a moment of sheer American holiday nostalgia. Cooking a turkey in India. I thought it could be a fun adventure. I just didn’t realize…
