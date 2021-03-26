-
The University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism is one of the most prestigious in the country. It’s not cheap: it costs more than…
The University of California system saw a major change in administration earlier this summer when Janet Napolitano was appointed president. When she takes…
(Sac Bee) // Support for the tobacco tax, Prop 29, is slowly going up in smoke – thanks in part to $38 million invested in advertising by tobacco…
(San Bernadino County Sun) // Thirteen Cal State students are planning a hunger strike for Wednesday, which they say they will continue until university…
Popular California community college, Santa Monica College, recently decided to start offering more sections of its most popular classes during the summer…
