On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the future of the Affordable Care Act. Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard yet another challenge to the law.…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with award-winning health journalist Trudy Lieberman about the current state of US health coverage since the…
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss Germany’s election results. For the first time in Germany's postwar history, a far-right party managed to…
On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate rejected a plan to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act without providing a replacement. Seven Republicans and…
This week, Senate Republicans postponed the vote for their healthcare bill, which was secretly written by 13 men. The bill slashes Medicaid funding while…
