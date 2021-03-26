-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teacher Laury Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teacher Laury Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teacher Laury Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by teacher Laury Fischer and technical editor Kira Pace.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and professor Laury Fischer.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and professor Laury Fischer.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and professor Laurie Fischer.
-
Host Dana Rodriguez is joined this week by technical editor Kira Pace and professor Laurie Fischer.
-
Everyone's favorite panel game quiz show!
-
Everyone's favorite panel game quiz show!