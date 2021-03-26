Trevor Timm

-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.This week we…
-
On the February 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a new investigation by McClatchy about National…
-
On the February 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a new investigation by McClatchy about National…
-
On today's Your Call we’ll talk about the competing proposals for NSA reform on Capitol Hill – a bill from Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers,…
-
On today's Your Call we’ll talk about the competing proposals for NSA reform on Capitol Hill – a bill from Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers,…
-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss media coverage of President Obama’s proposal to end the NSA’s collection…
-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss media coverage of President Obama’s proposal to end the NSA’s collection…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a federal judge’s ruling that the NSA’s data mining of US citizens’ phone…
-
On today's Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a federal judge’s ruling that the NSA’s data mining of US citizens’ phone…