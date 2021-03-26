-
BART Government and Community Relations Department Director Rodd Lee had some news at Thursday’s BART Board meeting: “We plan to add 20 new crisis…
-
This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story contained errors that…
-
Muni trains in San Francisco will start running again this Saturday with significant changes. Advocates for the disabled say that the San Francisco…
-
The pandemic has forced public transportation to adjust. Now, riders are asking, is it safe to use public transportation during a public health crisis? In…
-
-
Drivers crossing Bay Area bridges without paying tolls have collectively racked up a $16 million dollar bill, over the past few months. How did that…
-
On Sunday, AC Transit launched the new Tempo line along the International Avenue corridor. Tempo is the Bay Area’s second bus rapid transit line or BRT.…
-
“Is it safe to take the bus?” That’s the question on people’s minds as we enter into the seventh month of the pandemic in the Bay Area. With ridership…
-
-
Recently, reporter Nikolas Harter heard an eerie hum floating through his neighborhood. He hopped on his bike and journeyed out with his recorder to…