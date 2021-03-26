-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW News:Troubled SF transit project puts public on hook to Goldman Sachs // SF ChronicleThe…
When it’s finished, the Transbay Terminal will be a hub for 11 public transit systems – from Muni to AC Transit to California High Speed Rail – connecting…
$1.5 billion of California’s High Speed Rail money has been guaranteed to Caltrain’s rail electrification project. It means progress for building a 1.2…
