Every 15 hours, someone is taken to the San Francisco General Hospital after being hit by a car. That’s according to San Francisco Chronicle Reporter…
Measure D is about traffic. It would create the city’s first ever tax on trips provided by ride-share companies, like Uber and Lyft. Right now, those…
Tonight, on Your Legal Rights, we look behind the curtain and discuss the Department of Motor Vehicles, both what they do and how best you can work with…
In February of 2016, new express lanes opened on Interstate 580 near Pleasanton. These express lanes are just like carpool lanes – in most ways. They’re…
One KALW listener wanted to know why there are no sound walls along either Highway 24 or Highway 980.Sound walls are built along freeways to block traffic…
We'll have a discussion about ride hailing companies and how they are impacting transportation and life in the Bay Area. In 2016, San Francisco had the…