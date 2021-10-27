Two to three years ago, we heard much about harassment, and such budding movements as “me too” and “times up.” State and federal leaders looked at legislation to advance social change.Twelve to 18 months ago, the images of George Floyd seemed to finally awaken people to disparate treatment afforded people of color, and the longstanding patterns of inequity — not just in terms of criminal justice but in the make up of boardrooms and the lists of the rich, the powerful and the famous — and we spoke of race and social justice. State and federal leaders looked at legislation to advance social change.Six to 12 months ago, President Trump proclaims "The China Virus," and we hear increasing reports of Anti-Asian violence. State and federal leaders looked at legislation to advance social change.What issues are bubbling up now? Has any of this legislative activity resulted in changes in law? Anything of which we need to be mindful? How do we advise employers? What tools are available to benefit and protect employees?How do we envision social change? Is it really a police problem? A problem with the justice system?YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by Kevin Allen, Theodora Lee and Tracy Lemmon. Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us at (415) 841-4134 or toll-free at (866) 798-8255.