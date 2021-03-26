-
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with New York-based artist Catherine Galasso…
What's the role of gay and lesbian choruses today? The SF Gay Men’s Chorus first performed in 1978 after the murder of gay San Francisco supervisor Harvey…
Tyler Clementi was an 18-year-old Rutgers University freshman who killed himself after his roommate recorded webcam videos of Tyler’s lustful encounters…
Meet Timothy Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, and Beach Blanket Babylon cast member Chavé Alexander and her…