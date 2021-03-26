-
From anti-harassment laws to the Black Lives Matter movement to the pandemic to a sluggish economy and a recognition that corporate boards don’t reflect…
YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined by a distinguished panel including professors, attorneys, athletes and analysts – who are engaged in examining the ethical…
The Coronavirus has led to sweepig changes in law of the workplace, all of which are designed to soften the impace of COVID 19, keep wages coming in and…
This week's on-air show is presented in conjunction with the Labor and Employment Law Section of the California Lawyers Association, and we will look to…
New Laws for the Workplace. Guests: Thomas Lenz, the Chair, and Scott Stillman, a Member, of the Executive Committee of the Labor & Employment Law Section…
