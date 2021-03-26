theatreworks

-
Musical ‘Rags’ ~ SF International Film Festival ~ The Last Five Years~ The Summer of Love ExperienceThis week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with director Robert Kelley about ‘Rags’, a musical saga of immigrant America from the creators of…
-
Musical ‘Rags’ ~ SF International Film Festival ~ The Last Five Years~ The Summer of Love ExperienceThis week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with director Robert Kelley about ‘Rags’, a musical saga of immigrant America from the creators of…
-
This week, a visit with the legendary Ben Vereen, who has a solo show at Feinstein’s at the Nikko this week. You’ll also hear about the many offerings at…
-
This week, a visit with the legendary Ben Vereen, who has a solo show at Feinstein’s at the Nikko this week. You’ll also hear about the many offerings at…
-
This week, conversations with Co-founder and Artistic Director of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Joyce Keil, who shares details about the boys’ upcoming…
-
This week, conversations with Co-founder and Artistic Director of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, Joyce Keil, who shares details about the boys’ upcoming…
-
This week on Open Air, actor and trumpet player Philip Watt discusses “Chetty’s Lullaby” at Stagewerx, about the tragic downfall of legendary jazz…
-
This week on Open Air, actor and trumpet player Philip Watt discusses “Chetty’s Lullaby” at Stagewerx, about the tragic downfall of legendary jazz…