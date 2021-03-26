-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors John Fisher and Morgan Lange about the premiere at Theatre Rhinoceros of ‘The Normal Heart’,…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors John Fisher and Morgan Lange about the premiere at Theatre Rhinoceros of ‘The Normal Heart’,…
-
"If you attack us, we fight back. We fight for our rights." John Fisher on 40 years of queer theaterWhen it came time to choose a musical to put on this summer, the team at San Francisco’s Theatre Rhinoceros knew they wanted to pull out all the stops for…
-
"If you attack us, we fight back. We fight for our rights." John Fisher on 40 years of queer theaterWhen it came time to choose a musical to put on this summer, the team at San Francisco’s Theatre Rhinoceros knew they wanted to pull out all the stops for…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. John Fisher, Executive Director of Theatre Rhinoceros told KALW’s Jen Chien about three…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. John Fisher, Executive Director of Theatre Rhinoceros told KALW’s Jen Chien about three…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Sherri Young, Executive Director of the African-American Shakespeare Company about the production…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Sherri Young, Executive Director of the African-American Shakespeare Company about the production…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actress and singer Laura Michelle Kelly who plays the role of Anna Leonowens in the SHN production…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actress and singer Laura Michelle Kelly who plays the role of Anna Leonowens in the SHN production…