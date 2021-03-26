© 2021
The Rickshaw Stop

    Today’s Local Music: Picture Atlantic
    If Picture Atlantic, the band you’re hearing now, were a wine, you might detect “notes of Coldplay.” That band was a big influence on Picture Atlantic’s…
  • 193500_200459576638741_111158822235484_720420_1919755_o.jpeg
    Arts & Culture
    Shotgun Wedding Quintet
    Today we are featuring the sounds of the Shotgun Wedding Quintet. They may be a jazz brass band, but they also have a hip-hop flavor. This week you can…
