-
For The Book Report we ask Bay Area writers to tell us about a book that’s meaningful for them. Today we hear from Oakland based author MarikoTamaki, who…
-
For The Book Report we ask Bay Area writers to tell us about a book that’s meaningful for them. Today we hear from Oakland based author MarikoTamaki, who…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Today we hear from Adam Johnson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Today we hear from Adam Johnson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Writer Kevin Smokler shared his pick - The Fire Next Time, by James…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Writer Kevin Smokler shared his pick - The Fire Next Time, by James…
-
For The Book Report we ask Bay Area authors to tell us about a book that’s meaningful for them. Today we hear from San Francisco writer Maggie…
-
For The Book Report we ask Bay Area authors to tell us about a book that’s meaningful for them. Today we hear from San Francisco writer Maggie…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Today we hear about Barbara Comyns's Who Was Changed and Who Was…
-
The Book Report is a series where we talk to local authors about the books they love. Today we hear about Barbara Comyns's Who Was Changed and Who Was…