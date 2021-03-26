-
How do we take back our healthcare system? Doctor turned journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal is back to discuss solutions for fixing out of control healthcare…
A conversation with doctor turned journalist, Elisabeth Rosenthal about her new book, An American Sickness, How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You…
What’s the best way to fix health care? The Affordable Care Act (ACA) cut the uninsured level from a high of 50 million during the Great Recession to 28…
On the September 6th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance in California. Covered California, the state’s…
On today’sYour Call, we’ll continue our series on health care. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, five million people have now…
