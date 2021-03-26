-
Sandip Roy speaks with author, Afghan born American, vegan beefcake and most lovable teddy bear, Nemat Sadat.
-
Sandip Roy speaks with author, Afghan born American, vegan beefcake and most lovable teddy bear, Nemat Sadat.
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss last Friday's massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and white supremacy around the globe. The…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss last Friday's massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and white supremacy around the globe. The…
-
The Mission and Laws of the Department of Homeland Security -- the Prevention of and Responding to Terrorism and Hate Crimes, and the Responding to…
-
The Mission and Laws of the Department of Homeland Security -- the Prevention of and Responding to Terrorism and Hate Crimes, and the Responding to…
-
Are terrorists just ordinary people driven to commit extraordinary acts?Since George W. Bush first declared a "war on terror," the US has been engaged in…
-
While he was running for President, Donald Trump made it clear he’d be willing to spy on Muslims. "I want surveillance of certain mosques, if that's okay.…
-
While he was running for President, Donald Trump made it clear he’d be willing to spy on Muslims. "I want surveillance of certain mosques, if that's okay.…
-
What moral questions do weapons of mass destruction raise that ordinary weapons don't?The United States has threatened military action against states…