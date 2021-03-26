-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Terrance Kelly, Artistic Director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir told KALW’s Jen…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Terrance Kelly, Artistic Director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir told KALW’s Jen…
-
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir – now in it’s 28th year - brings together singers from all faiths to perform music inspired by Oakland’s vibrant black…
-
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir – now in it’s 28th year - brings together singers from all faiths to perform music inspired by Oakland’s vibrant black…