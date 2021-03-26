-
A discussion of major current Landlord/Tenant Issues. Guests: Real Estate Law attorneys -- Walter Shjeflo, Steven MacDonald & David Finkelstein. Listeners…
KALW & California stations, live: Landlord/Tenant Laws, Disputes, & Issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys, Marc Seidenfeld & Sal Timpano.Listeners with…
Landlord/Tenant laws and issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys Marc Seidenfeld and Sal Timpano.Listeners with questions for Chuck's guests, please call…
Landlord/Tenant laws, disputes, and issues.Guests: Landlord/tenant attorneys -- Jessica Chylik and Sal Timpano. Listeners with questions for Chuck's…
Landlord/tenant laws and issues.Guests: Landlord/tenant attorneys James Coy Driscoll and Marc Seidenfeld.Listeners are invited to call-in with…
